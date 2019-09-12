SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 57-year-old Guillermo Viera was last seen around 11 a.m. on September 3 in the area of Acushnet Avenue.
Viera is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs between 160 and 170 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a man and woman on his shoulder.
Walsh added that Viera walks with a cane, has a titanium leg, does not speak English very well, and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information can call Springfield Police at any of the following numbers:
- 413-787-6302
- 413-787-6360
- 413-750-2249
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.