SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are looking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Police are looking to locate 56-year-old Efrain Ruiz. He is approximately 5'4 and 140 pounds with tattoos on both his arms.
He was last seen leaving Baystate on December 16. He is known to hang out in the North End.
Police ask if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.
You can also submit a tip anonymously here.
