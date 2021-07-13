SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 62-year-old Gary Belder left his home on Monday, July 5 and it was believed that he was heading to Smiley’s on Boston Road. However, he never returned home.
Walsh added that Belder has been reported missing before, but never for this long.
Belder is approximately 6’1’’ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He walks with a cane and investigators believe that he may be in the city's South End or Johnny Appleseed Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.
