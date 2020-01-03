SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 37-year-old Zachary Gedelman recently turned in keys after moving out of a Sumner Avenue apartment.
Walsh noted that Gedelman's mother received a package on Saturday, December 28 from Gedelman and "its contents made her concerned for Zachary’s well-being."
Gedelman is approximately 5'4" with hazel eyes and has a gray 2011 Honda CRV with Mass. registration 345KT6. Gedelman has friends in the Boston area and may be traveling with a cat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302 or the department's Youth Aide Bureau at (413) 787-6360.
