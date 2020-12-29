SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.
Isabelle Melendez, 16, of Springfield, was last seen on December 15. She ran away from home, and her family has not been in contact with her since.
She is approximately 5'3'', 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The police ask if you have any information about her whereabouts please call (413)787-6360 or (413) 787-6300. You can also Text-A-Tip or Tip Submit anonymously here.
