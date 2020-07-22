SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 15-year-old Destiny Champion reportedly snuck out of her Oak Grove Avenue home on Tuesday night.
Champion is 5'3" tall, weights 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.
