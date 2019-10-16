SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Crystal Badillo, 13, ran away from foster care Sunday night.
Badillo was last seen in the area of Plainfield Street and Sanderson Street. Detectives have searched the area and bus station, but have not found her.
She is described as approximately five feet tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department's non-emergency line at (413) 787-6302.
