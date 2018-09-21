Police in Springfield are looking for your help locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers received a report of a runaway on September 14 after Karina Ortiz, 17, did not come home from school that day.
As of Friday morning, Ortiz has yet to return home.
Ortiz is about 5'2" tall, weighs 140 pounds. Investigators believe that she may be in the area of Sylvan Street, downtown Springfield, or Connecticut.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 750-2379 or the non-emergency line at (413) 787-6302.
