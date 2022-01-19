SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 30-year-old Joan Elvers-Fahey has not been in contact with her family since Monday and was reported missing on Tuesday.
Elvers-Fahey is approximately 5'4" tall and weights 190 pounds. She has 'LOVE' tattooed on her right side and star tattoos on the left side of her neck.
Investigators noted that she is known to frequent Plainfield Street, White Street near the East Longmeadow town line, and West Springfield. It's possible that she is sleeping on park benches.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.
