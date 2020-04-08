SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 83-year-old Gloria Cotto has been missing since 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators believe that Cotto frequents the Mason Square area of the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302.
