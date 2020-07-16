SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 31-year-old Crystal Delgado has not been in contact with her family since November and she was last seen in Chicopee in January.
"She was recently reported missing by a family member," Walsh explained.
Police said that in the past, Delgado has frequented the areas of Worthington Street, Fort Pleasant Avenue, School Street, and High Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.
