SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 65-year-old Robert Andrews was last seen around noon Monday and hasn't been seen since.
Andrews, whom police said has dementia, was last seen wearing a long black sweatshirt with red trim, black jeans, and brown boots.
Walsh noted that Andrews no longer has the goatee that is seen in the provided picture.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302.
