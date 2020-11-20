SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are looking for your help locating a woman and her six children.
The state's Department of Children and Families has not heard from or seen Christamarie Derby, 33, since Tuesday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
"The children are believed to be with their mother in the Springfield or Chicopee area," Walsh added.
Investigators have released photos of Derby and five of the children in hope someone recognizes them or knows where they are.
The children have been identified as:
- Xzavier Marquez, age 13
- Daimyon Marrero, age 10
- Nathaniel Marrero, age 9
- Jaliyahmarie Marrero, age 6
- Julius Leggett, age 5
- Junemarie Leggett, age 2 (no picture provided)
Walsh added that Derby may be driving a gray 2003 Ford Windstar minivan with Massachusetts plates: 2MTH25.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 911, 413-787-6355, or 413-730-2253.
Tips can also be submitted by texting CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
