Springfield Police looking into alleged incident involving K9 Mango.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield authorities are looking into whether one of their K9s harmed a child over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, upon speaking with witnesses, it is believed that someone had allegedly stepped on K9 Mango's tail at the C3 Forest Park Christmas Party on Saturday.
Mango reacted and allegedly scratched a young child.
Walsh says that Mango did not at any point bite or attack the child.
As officials look into the alleged incident, Mango will be held at the Springfield Police Department's headquarters and is not being permitted around children at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.