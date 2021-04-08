SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police department is asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of breaking into a home on Berkshire Ave. earlier this week.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the break-in happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
If you have any information, or think you can identify the person pictured above, you're asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.
You can text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and then send your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.