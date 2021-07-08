SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's helping identifying three car break-in suspects.
According to police, the three people pictured above carried out the break-ins at around 3 a.m. on June 24th in the East Forest Park neighborhood near the East Longmeadow town line.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) SOLVE with a tip.
You can also leave a private message on Facebook messenger or email a top by clicking here.
Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors at night and to never leave valuables inside.
