SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield's police department is losing more than a dozen officers in the new year.
Police officials did confirm that 15 officers are leaving for retirement or for the Mass. State Police academy.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 15 is a lower number than what they were expecting to lose while planning before the new year.
"Nine are going to the State Police academy and six have retired," Walsh explained.
Fifteen officers gone, out of a sworn staff of more than 400.
Walsh said that loss won't affect the emergency calls that come in every day.
"Springfield's a 911 driven city, so our officers respond to calls for service. They're there to patrol the neighborhood. Those numbers aren't going to be affected at all. The commissioner promised numbers will remain the same," Walsh added.
However, Walsh said it's the specialized units that will bear the brunt of fewer officers.
"[Reporter: What are some of the specialized units?] You know, anything from our detective bureau to the narcotics unit, across the board. Some of our task force, possibly. The commissioner's just looking to see...kind of moving as many parts around as possible to take the smallest hit until the academy graduates," Walsh said.
Walsh said the number of officers retiring - six - is fewer than anticipated. For the nine going to the State Police academy, he's said that's something they've come to expect.
"It's nothing new that when the State Police holds an academy that Springfield police officers join the academy there," Walsh noted.
He said the leaner numbers are expected to continue through the spring, when their own academy graduates.
"More than 35 we anticipate graduating in May and then they'll begin their training here," Walsh said.
As for those still on the fence about which agency to join, Walsh said it's a personal choice.
"We would love them to come to the Springfield Police Department, but if they want to serve the for Massachusetts State Police, that's their own, and each individual's own, decision," Walsh added.
Springfield Police couldn't say what the reasons were as to why each of nine officers chose to leave for the State Police academy.
That academy began Monday, with 271 recruits enrolled in the 23-week training course.
