Springfield Police make arrest in connection to shooting on White Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on White Street in late July.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Springfield resident Nicholas Scali on Thursday, August 1 following an investigation into a shooting that happened on White Street on July 28 that left one person injured.
One day after police were granted the arrest warrant, Scali turned himself in at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.
He was then transferred to the Hampden County House Correctional Center in Ludlow pending a dangerousness hearing.
The victim, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, has been released from the hospital.
His identity has not been released.
Scali is facing several charges, including assault and battery by discharging a firearm and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.