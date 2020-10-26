SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city leaders held a news conference Monday to announce two drug and firearms seizures by the Narcotics Unit, according to a statement from Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh.
On Friday morning, narcotics detectives seized nearly 30,000 bags of heroin and made six arrests.
On Sunday morning, they found three illegally-possessed firearms and made an arrest, the statement said.
“This is a testament to the hard work of our Narcotics Detectives who continuously make a significant dent in the illegal heroin industry and get illegal guns off the street on a regular basis,” said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in the statement.
The Narcotics Unit has seized 76 firearms this year, 30 of which have been since September, he said. One of those firearms seized was on October 20 when Tyzjon Gaynor was arrested. Gaynor was wearing a GPS Ankle Bracelet at the time of his arrest for a violent domestic incident. Judge William Rota released Gaynor on $500 bail and another ankle bracelet.
“First of all, I commend our brave and dedicated men and women in blue for their unrelenting efforts in continuing to take this poison and weapons of mayhem off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said in the statement.
Narcotics Detectives have been investigating illegal heroin sales from a home on Quincy Street for several months, according to the statement.
After a nearly year-long investigation, detectives observed narcotics transactions from this home and secured a search warrant.
Inside, detectives recovered approximately 600 grams of packaged heroin-- 29,573 bags -- and $6,700 in cash.
Six people were arrested during the investigation, including two who now face drug possession charges. Detectives made three arrests on Quincy Street.
Julio Rodriguez, 59, and Stephen Fortune, 58, of Quincy Street were charged with drug trafficking Class A (200+ Grams), drug distribution Class A, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Jorge Diaz, 64, of Cambridge Street was charged with drug trafficking Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Carlos Lopez, 47, of Eastern Avenue was charged with drug trafficking Class A (200+ Grams), drug distribution Class A, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Detectives also seized three firearms Sunday morning, Walsh said, and officers have been investigating the illegal possession of firearms by Derrick Cook. Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant to search his home in Indian Orchard.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, detectives and members of the emergency services unit completed a search warrant at his home on the 1100 block of Worcester Street, the statement said, where they recovered a shotgun reported stolen from New Hampshire and two additional loaded firearms.
Police have seized 30 illegally-possessed firearms since September.
Derrick Cook, 33, of Worcester Street was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and receiving stolen property of less than $1,200.
