SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents were taken into custody Wednesday morning after police executed a search warrant at an apartment on High Street.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives in the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Unit, under the direction of Sgt. James Mazza, and members of the Tactical Response Unit, under the direction of Lt. Brian Beliveau, executed a search warrant at an apartment inside a building located at 92 High Street around 5:30 a.m.
Officials were able to quickly detain the two suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Springfield resident Christina Guzman and 27-year-old Springfield resident Wilson Garcia, located inside the residence upon entry.
Walsh stated that two children were inside when officials executed the search warrant.
A K9 unit was brought in, and was able to locate fifty-eight rocks of crack cocaine inside a dresser drawer.
A loaded firearm was also found in the living room, as well as $234 in cash, one bag of crack cocaine, and additional chunks of crack cocaine.
Both Garcia and Guzman were taken into custody and were charged with the following:
- Trafficking a Class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment of a child
Both suspects are expected to appear in court for their arraignment within the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.