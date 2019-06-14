SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after allegedly approaching police with a machete.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers went to a report of disturbance involving a machete on Mulberry Street.
However, when officers arrived, they were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect's description.
Police then went to talk to a person on School Street when 24-year-old Noel Pueyo-Rodriguez of Springfield allegedly charges at officers with a raised machete.
"Officers with their service pistols drawn were able to talk Mr. Pueyo-Rodriguez into dropping the weapon," Walsh explained.
Pueyo-Rodriguez reportedly combined, but then allegedly took a fighting stance and refused to comply with officers orders.
Pepper-spray was then sprayed and Pueyo-Rodriguez was taken into custody on charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
Walsh noted that on Tuesday, police had arrested Pueyo-Rodriguez on charges of assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.
