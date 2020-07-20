SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the crash, between a motorcycle and car, occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blunt Park Road and State Street.
The motorcycle's driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
Walsh noted that the driver of the car and a passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the car also remained on-scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
