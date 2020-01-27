SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield’s Public Safety Sub-Committee just wrapped up a meeting with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, but what exactly was the focus of this afternoon’s meeting?
Many topics were discussed but the one spoke about at length was the status of body-worn police cameras.
Today we learned that the city is hoping to finalize a contract by this Wednesday with Getac.
That contract will be five years long, and cost between $2.2 to 2.5 million.
Once that contract is signed, cameras will be rolled out 30-60 days later.
There will be 511 officers wearing the cameras, but the rollout will begin with 10 per squad, and eventually, a full department roll out after officers undergo training.
Commissioner Clapprood told Western Mass News why she was so supportive of the implementation.
"There’s cell phones and city cameras everywhere...want to see the officer’s perspective," Clapprood said.
Body cameras were not the only topic discussed, Commissioner Clapprood went into detail about the staffing shortage the department is facing and the need for a new headquarters building.
But despite these issues, the commissioner said she’s proud of the direction the department is headed, especially when handling large scale events that are attracting tens of thousands of people to the city.
