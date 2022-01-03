COVID 19 coronavirus test generic 061020

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No more vehicles are being allowed into the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the move is due to high demand for testing.

"It is unclear at this point if any additional cars will be allowed in the lot today before it closes," Walsh added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

