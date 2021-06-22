SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on a video we first brought to you Monday, showing a suspect waving a gun around and pointing it at police officers in Springfield.

We are learning more about the police response and the suspect.

The video shows a danger to the public’s safety. A man on High Street waving a handgun around, pointing it at officers.

Springfield Police said it was a relatively small feature of the gun that officers noticed and knew that for at least a few seconds it would not fire.

It's Sunday evening, and Jose Montanez is captured on Springfield city cameras waving a handgun around on High Street.

Court records show officers arrived on scene after a ShotSpotter indicated multiple rounds were fired.

Officers ordered Montanez to put the gun down, but he refused, at one point even pointing the firearm at an officer.

But it was one detail about that gun officers said they noticed. The slide was locked back meaning it could be out of ammo and unable to be fired.

Just how much time that bought officers.....

“....gives them maybe another second or two if the gun is loaded. Maybe another few seconds if it’s totally unloaded and he needs another clip,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

According to the court records, Montanez had another clip with bullets in it that was recovered in the arrest.

Clapprood said it was the officers’ training that kicked in, and they were able to make the arrest without firing their own guns.

“It’s about making good decisions in split-second time so these officers made the decision they did. I stand by that,” Clapprood said.

Western Mass News found additional court records that show Montanez was arrested earlier this year for trespassing and breaking and entering.

The records show he posted $500 bail.

Following this firearms arrest, Montanez is being held for a dangerousness hearing.

Clapprood hopes he stays behind bars longer.

“He’s definitely a danger to society, the people in that neighborhood, and the officers,” Clapprood said.

Montanez is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, and carrying a firearm without a license.