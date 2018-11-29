SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer is suspended without pay after the Mass. Attorney General's office charges him with nine assault-related counts.
Jose Diaz, 54, was arraigned Thursday on several charges including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of conspiracy.
The charges are part of an ongoing investigation by the Mass. Attorney General's office, with assistance of the FBI.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said in statement:
"This stems from an off-duty incident that occurred nearly four years ago.
The Attorney General's Office has brought forward this complaint in Springfield District Court, but their investigation is ongoing so we cannot discuss this or any other aspect of their investigation at this time.
Officer Diaz, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, has been suspended without pay for five days then will be placed on administrative leave as is consistent with past discipline for any officer that receives a district court complaint."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added in a statement:
“Again this is very troubling, as our police officers are sworn to enforce our laws, not break them. Any officer that breaches the public trust should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law – ‘let the chips fall where they may’. From the beginning of this incident Commissioner Barbieri, City Solicitor Ed Pikula, Labor Relations Director Bill Mahoney and I have worked with all outside authorities to pursue this case, even bringing in independent counsel and retired Judge Bertha Josephson to hear this case before our citizens Community Police Hearing Board (CPHB). This reflects unfairly on the vast majority of our brave and dedicated police officers, who put their lives on the line protecting our citizens, day in and day out. Whether on-duty or off-duty our police officers must wear their badge not only with courage, but just as important with honor, integrity and professionalism. The reform efforts initiated by Commissioner Barbieri are ongoing and will continue in order to maintain the public’s faith and trust.”
Diaz, who pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he stay away from the victims. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on February 8, 2019.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
