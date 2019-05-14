SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has fired a city police officer, charged with child rape.
Daniel Cintron has been on unpaid administrative leave since last year, when he was indicted by a Hampden County grand jury.
Cintron is facing charges from separate off-duty incidents. He was indicted on 31 criminal charges, including child rape with force, in July 2018.
He had already been suspended without pay in September 2017 because of a separate incident in August 2017.
Cintron is also facing charges in Chicopee.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
