SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are investigating after a crash Tuesday night involving a police officer.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a 22-year-old man ran a red light on Main Street Tuesday night and collided with another car that was crossing the intersection onto Harrison Avenue from Boland Way.

The car that was hit was being driven by a Springfield police officer who was on his way into work. The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his legs.

The 22-year-old driver, who had two teenage passengers in his car, had to be extricated and is being treated at Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.

The front seat passenger in his car is also receiving treatment at Baystate for minor injuries.

 

