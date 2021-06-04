SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks nine years since Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed in the line of duty.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with city and police officials, gathered on Friday to remember Ambrose, who was a 36-year veteran of the department.
He was shot while trying to protect a young woman and her child from the woman's boyfriend, during a domestic disturbance at a Lawton Street apartment on June 4, 2012.
Ambrose managed to save the lives of both the mother and child but he died from a gunshot wound.
