SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police across Springfield are mourning the loss of their fellow officer afterword of a tragic swimming accident was reported on Saturday afternoon.
Officer McNab, who has passed away was on a trip with friends and family at Lake Morey Vermont when he died in a swimming incident.
At around 9 p.m. on Friday, Vermont State Troopers were called for a report on Officer McNab missing from waterfront property.
At 10:25 p.m. Troopers were able to locate
Officer McNab and recover his body from the water near the shoreline.
Vermont State Police contacted Springfield's Acting Commissioner late Friday night to inform her of his passing.
Acting Commissioner Clapprood is expected to release more information of the incident Monday afternoon.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
