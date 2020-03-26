SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police report that a member of the department has tested positive for coronavirus.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that it's not known how the officer, whose name is not being released, contracted COVID-19. Once symptoms were experienced, the officer self-quarantined.
“In our line of work a positive test was inevitable, but I’m glad the symptoms are not severe at this time. I’m also urging officers to remain calm and stay vigilant with their social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Their health and well-being is my number one priority,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
The city's health department will now work to determine if anyone else needs to be tested. He added that any areas where this officer may have visited recently or used inside the building or cruisers will be disinfected.
"I have spoken to the officer with thoughts and prayers of good health, a speedy recovery and encouragement. Our ‘sentinels of peace’ play a vital role in our city’s well-being – Good speed to them all," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
Walsh said that the department is urging the public to adhere to CDC recommendations to help protect themselves, but also prevent spreading the virus to others.
