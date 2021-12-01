SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield police officers and firefighters managed to identify and capture an arson suspect Tuesday morning.
On Monday night, crews responded to a fire at the El Morro Bakery and restaurant on Page Boulevard. Investigators obtained video of the incident, which showed 48-year-old Josue Ortiz-Velez allegedly pouring gasoline along the rear door.
Around noon on Tuesday, Ortiz-Velez returned to the scene of the crime and was apprehended a short time later. He's being charged with arson.
