SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police officers in Springfield were able to revive two men Wednesday using the opioid-reversing drug Narcan.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Wednesday night, officers administered Narcan after finding an unresponsive man in a car in the city's lower Forest Park neighborhood.
"When alert, the man said he was using heroin and was transported to the hospital," Walsh explained.
A short time later, officers found man who was conscious, but barely alert, in the city's North End.
Walsh noted that that man "perked up" and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He added that family members told police that they believed the man had used heroin.
These two incidents come just one day after two doses of Narcan were assigned to approximately 50 of the department's police cruisers.
