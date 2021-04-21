SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood praised the work of three of her officers after they saved the life of a three-month-old baby on Tuesday morning.
The infant was not breathing and turning blue.
Clapprood said Officers Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz, and Luis Delgado performed CPR and provided oxygen after arriving on the scene in the Mason Square neighborhood.
They got the baby breathing again and to the hospital.
"I certainly believe that the life of this baby was saved by the response and the professionalism of these three officers, and I think it's more important now than ever to bring these actions to light, to bring them out to the public, to show you that most days the officers of the Springfield Police Department are performing heroic, life-saving acts," Clapprood said.
Good news, the baby and mom are doing well.
