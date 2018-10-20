SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of an accident at the intersection of Newbury and Liberty Streets after a car took out a light pole.
One side of the road was closed for a period of time as crews worked to clear up the scene.
Officials tell us that the vehicle's air bags did not deploy.
No injuries have been reported yet, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.
This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information become available.
