SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a Monday afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
One gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh explained that that victim, an adult male, died from his injuries at the hospital late in the day Monday.
Officers also located a second gunshot victim a few blocks away. That person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
