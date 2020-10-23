SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department said Friday it is parting ways with Bishop Talbert Swan as one of the department's chaplains.
Police officials told Western Mass News that they have had interest from other individuals, so the captain in charge of their program asked chaplains to re-apply.
The department said Swan had not participated or attended a meeting in the last three years.
Swan, who has been in the program for a decade, told Western Mass News those absences were excused as he had to lead his NAACP meetings.
"As the president of the NAACP, obviously I had to be at the NAACP meetings. This was understood by both the lead chaplain, the Rev. Gale Hill, and the police department that there would be a problem with me attending regularly, but I would be able to attend when I was able," Swan explained/
The department anticipates three of their chaplains will not be renewed, with one of them being Bishop Swan.
Swan claims the department is using the "not attending meetings" as a cover for the fact that he has been outspoken against police brutality within the department.
