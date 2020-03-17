SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield, Forest Park will once again be increasing police patrols, however, they'll be starting early due to coronavirus concerns.
This is the second year Forest Park will increase its police presence, something Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said is timely given the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced today they will continue their partnership to enhance public safety in Forest Park.
The move increases patrols throughout the grounds to monitor activity.
Sheriff Nick Cocchi saying it will start earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the COVID-19 virus and the schools being out we anticipate schools being out trying to take advantage of the park so we'll start tomorrow we're excited about it," Sheriff Cocchi said.
Police on patrol will make sure the community abides by Governor Baker's ban of gatherings over 25 people.
Their increased presence will continue through November 30th and will be of no cost to the City of Springfield.
Mayor Sarno noting the response from the public last year was positive and the Springfield Police Department will do everything to keep the park open and safe for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.