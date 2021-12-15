SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – State Police and Springfield Police officers lined up along Page Boulevard Wednesday evening to catch speeders and distracted drivers as part of an effort to help make roads safer after several deadly accidents in the city.
Within the first few hours, officers had already pulled over several cars on Page Boulevard.
This was the fifth special patrol operation so far in the city to help crack down on speeding and distracted driving.
Over the last two months, two people died in fatal accidents on Page Boulevard and five other people have died in other accidents around the city, including a 16-year-old girl who was hit by a school bus last week on State Street.
Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that officers have issued almost 400 tickets between the four previous traffic patrols around the city. Wednesday’s Page Boulevard patrols took place on a road common for accidents.
“This is the next long stretch of road in the city where we normally see a lot of crashes,” Walsh explained. “This year, there’s been more than 100 crashes on Page Boulevard, but so far our officers have handed out more than 600 tickets so far on Page Boulevard this year. But tonight I anticipate, with the efforts, I think there will be another hundred or so.”
Walsh said that officers want people to know that police will be out to encourage people to slow down.
Police will be out on Page Boulevard until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
