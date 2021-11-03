SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 600 block of State Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
When police arrived, they found a man in the street, who died at the scene.
Walsh added that the driver remained on-scene and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.