SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a violent weekend in the city of Springfield.
Police responded to a total of seven incidents involving gunfire or stabbings since last Wednesday.
One of the incidents has resulted in a local club challenging officials over a stabbing near their location.
Five of those incident involved gunfire. One incident was initially reported as a fatal stabbing, but police said it's now being investigated as an unattended death and not a homicide.
It may seem like a turbulent coincidence for all of this to happen in the same short period of time, but Springfield police said that they've had this weekend on their radar since spring began
"The weather just gives people the opportunity," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood noted that the first stretch of nice weather in spring is always bound to bring chaos to the city of Springfield.
"We've been running on rainy weather, low crime stats, so you know when this breaks, it's going to pop. I think most of the incidents that happened, we have responded appropriately to it," Clapprood explained.
However, Clapprood insisted it wasn't all random violence.
"As far as we know, they're all targeted. The reasons behind it, we can't say for sure yet," Clapprood added.
On Wednesday, a shooting on Roosevelt Avenue led to a car collision, which also led to the arrest of a repeat offender who Clapprood said has past gang experience.
It's something, Clapprood told Western Mass News, the department tracks during weekends like this.
"We are aware of a lot of things through gang intelligence and Text-A-Tip," Clapprood noted.
Two more shootings - on Friday and Saturday - led to a building and car being struck respectively.
"Emotionally, we can't measure what a bullet passing through your business or house will do to you," Clapprood said.
Sunday morning, police noticed a driver striking multiple cars with his own around Liberty Street and Main Street. A pursuit then ended with gunfire from an officer after that officer attempted a traffic stop on I-291
"That subject put the car into reverse and threatened his life. He fired twice, struck the car twice. He did not strike the suspect. He then took off again," Clapprood explained.
After more cars were hit and a brief struggle, the driver was ultimately arrested and the officer placed on paid leave
"He was pretty shook up about the incident. He probably should not be back to work at this time," Clapprood said.
Clapprood said that the fact that many of these incidents happened in the wee hours of the morning means that they are looking into the role alcohol, drugs, or tense emotions may have played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.