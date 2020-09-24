SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after police say he accidentally shot himself.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Mark Melendez drove up to a private business on Wednesday stating that he was shot in the leg.
When officers arrived they recovered a loaded large capacity firearm in his car that had been recently fired.
Police provided first aid to Melendez who was uncooperative. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe Melendez accidentally shot himself.
He's now facing the following charges:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
- Firearm violation with one prior violent crime
Officers have requested that Melendez be held for a dangerousness hearing due to his past history.
Melendez was charged in the murder of 16-year-old Kevin Gomez and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
