SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men and one Springfield juvenile were arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.
According to police, Yoniel Monsanto-Maldonado, 22, Jose Martinez, 41, and a 17-year-old male were arrested Friday morning in the area of Keith Street and Dickinson Street.
Springfield Police were conducting surveillance in the area in response to recent shootings.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers observed drug activity and stopped an individual on Hall Street who was suspected of buying drugs. Officers recovered five bags of heroin and detained the individual. The individual will be issued a criminal complaint for possession.
Officers continued surveillance and observed another drug transaction at Keith Street and Dickinson Street. Police then stopped another individual on Alderman Street.
Officers recovered five bags of crack-cocaine and placed Martinez under arrest.
Around noon, officers arrested Monsanto-Maldonado, who had approximately 470 bags of heroin on him.
Officers then arrested a 17-year-old with a loaded large-capacity firearm and more than 100 bags of heroin. The juvenile faces numerous firearms and drug charges.
Monsanto-Maldonado is charged with Distribution of a Class B Drug and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug.
Martinez is charged with Possession of a Class B Drug.
