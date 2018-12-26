Springfield Police recover unlicensed firearm, 61 bags of heroin during well being check.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 27-year-old Justin Johns was arrested Wednesday morning on several drug charges after observing a gun in the front seat of his car during a traffic stop.
Around 5 a.m., according to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw a man that appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a parked car with its engine on.
Police executed a well-being check, and located a gun in the front passenger seat.
Upon a search of the vehicle, Springfield officials located sixty-one bags of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, and marijuana, amongst other charges.
Johns was then placed under arrest, and is facing several charges, including possession of with the intent to distribute a Class D drug, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.