SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released officer-worn body-cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from last month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on the morning of Sunday, August 16, an officer was working an anti-drag racing detail when he tried to pull over a vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Nathan LeBlanc of Chicopee.
The vehicle did not stop and fled the area.
Walsh added that the officer then encountered LeBlanc again around 1:20 a.m. near Sheldon Street.
"Mr. LeBlanc first attempted to drive in reverse nearly hitting the car behind him in traffic. The officer stopped, stepped out of the cruiser ordering the driver to stop the car," Walsh explained.
LeBlanc reportedly refused commands and started to drive towards the officer. At that time, the officer fired one round that hit the car's windshield, but not LeBlanc. He then allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed and the officer lost sight of the car near a highway on-ramp.
Police noted that initial ballistics evidence indicates that the gun was fired when the vehicle was right in front of the officer, before the driver turned and sped away.
On Wednesday, Springfield Police released the body-cam footage from the incident.
"The footage shows how police officers are often forced to make split-second decisions about the amount of force need to affect an arrest while operating under tense, dangerous and rapidly changing circumstances," Walsh noted.
The camera worn by the officer during the August 16 incident deactivated at approximately 1:21 a.m. and reactivates at approximately 1:24 a.m. According to police, the video provides a perspective from the officer's location and doesn't have any technological enhancements, such as night vision or facial recognition.
LeBlanc was arrested on August 17 and was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, motor vehicle hash and objectionable noise, and number plate violation to conceal ID.
The incident remains under review by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau and Internal Investigations Unit.
