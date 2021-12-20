SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have released new photos of the suspect in a bank robbery happening last week.
Investigators are still asking for the public's help identifying the man pictured below.
They said the suspect robbed the Santander bank branch on Sumner Avenue last Wednesday, just before noon.
According to police, the suspect implied he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone who can identify the man in these photos is being asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(1) comment
Do they know the make of the getaway bike?
