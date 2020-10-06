SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released surveillance video as they continue to investigate vandalism at the Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield.
The mural was recently vandalized on three occasions - September 14, September 20, and October 5.
On Tuesday, Springfield Police released redacted videos related to the September incidents as they seek the public's help to identify those involved.
- Video from September 14 (7:45 p.m.)
- Video from September 20 (10:29 a.m.)
- Video from September 20 (9:54 p.m.)
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that a criminal complaint has been requested against a suspect in the September 14 incident. That complaint is seeking felony charges of defacement of real or personal property.
"Ultimately the Springfield District Court Clerk and/or District Attorney’s Office will determine if a criminal complaint is issued based on probable cause and the exact charges to be filed, any suspect’s name would become publicly available if the charges move forward and they are arraigned," Walsh explained.
The other incidents remain under investigation.
"The Springfield Police Department investigates all criminal incidents in our city thoroughly, but often times we rely on the public’s help to gain enough probable cause to request a complaint or make an arrest," Walsh added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355, CLICK HERE, or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
