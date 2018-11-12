SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are remembering two of their own 33 years after they were shot and killed in the line of duty.
On November 12, 1985, Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard approached a vehicle occupied by two men when they were shot.
"One of the men had an outstanding warrant and opened fire as the two approached, striking Officer Schiavana in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Schiavana died at the scene, while Beauregard passed away three days later.
