Springfield PD remembers fallen Officers Schiavina and Beauregard

Western Mass News Photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are remembering two of their own 33 years after they were shot and killed in the line of duty.

On November 12, 1985, Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard approached a vehicle occupied by two men when they were shot.

"One of the men had an outstanding warrant and opened fire as the two approached, striking Officer Schiavana in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Schiavana died at the scene, while Beauregard passed away three days later.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.