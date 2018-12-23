Springfield Police respond to call of shot spotter activation on Oswego Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are on scene at Oswego Street for a report of a shot spotter activation.
Details are limited, but the Springfield Police Department tells us that they were called to the area of Oswego Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night, and police are still on scene investigating.
We are told that a portion of the road has been blocked off as officials continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
