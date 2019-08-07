Springfield Police respond to report of armed robbery for fifth time in two weeks.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating a report of an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.
While details remain limited at this time, Springfield Police tell us that they were called to a report of an armed robbery on State Street just after midnight.
This is still an active investigation.
This is the fifth time in the last two weeks that Springfield Police have been called to a report of an armed robbery.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
